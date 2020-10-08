TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo,…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours…

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts…

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a…

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals…

Juliet Ibrahim And VJ Adams dazzle in lovely wedding photoshoot

Davido’s DMW ends contract with Lil Frosh

I see you as a mentor – Roman Goddess apologises to Dino Melaye over hotel video

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian socialite, Roman Goddess has apologized to former Senator turn actor, Dino Melaye over the controversial hotel video which went viral a few days ago.

Recall that Roman Goddess had earlier taken to social media to share videos of herself paying a friendly visit to the senator, whom she described as her “uncle and daddy” in a hotel.

Dino Melaye, however, debunked the ‘Uncle’ title after the video went viral.

READ ALSO

5 popular celebrities Hushpuppi was spotted with before he…

‘Love wins here’ – Iyabo Ojo flaunts…

Following the controversy that trailed the video, Roman Goddess has now apologized to the former lawmaker. She also stated that she wasn’t trying to jeopardize his image as a public figure.

She wrote,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic violence…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause of their fight…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts president Buhari’s aide…

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a finger on her,…

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals He Has Been…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Mumu Of Highest Order’ – Kemi Olunloyo Advises Chioma Not To Marry Davido As She…

Bolt Drivers narrates horrible experience with ritualists he picked up at Lekki…

The moment thugs removed cap from Fayose’s head during rally (video)

Lovely moment as blind people perform Laycon’s Fierce song (video)

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica spotted having a nice time together (photo)

My sister does not have Bipolar, the video is a cover up – Chacha…

BBNaija: “I can work with Erica and Tolanibaj but we can’t be…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More