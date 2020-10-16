TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking…

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts…

CNN journalist Richard Quest marries longtime male partner

Soro Soke and other slangs that are trending during #EndSARS…

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ –…

End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

John Cena reportedly weds Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

The moment a lady was dragged out of commercial flight after…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife after years of torture (Video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A man packed out of his matrimonial home after years of torture and maltreatment from his wife.

In a video shared on Instagram, the man claimed his wife treats him like a slave because of his status and beats him up at the least provocation.

According to the man, he once had an issue with his wife and they both reported to the Police and after investigations were done, they discovered his wife lied and advised him to move out of their house.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady goes on her knees to accept boyfriend’s…

Man marries childhood best friend whom he met when he was…

The man said in the video he has been slapped by his wife on numerous occasions adding that he does all the chores in the house due to threats by his wife to implicate him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking So Different

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts very friendly…

CNN journalist Richard Quest marries longtime male partner

Soro Soke and other slangs that are trending during #EndSARS protest

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO Jack…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ – Rapper, Nicki…

End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Pastor arrested for stealing neighbours’ cows to pay bride price

Uche Maduagwu shoots shot at Genevieve Nnaja as he promises to be a loving step…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

BBNaija: Watch Ozo as he makes his debut on Super Sports Channel (Video)

EndSARS protesters rain curses on me via text messages, phone calls –…

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform –…

EndSARS: “We’re loosing focus, if we turn these protests to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More