Nengi finally opens up on why she went under the knife to upgrade her body (Video)

BBNaija season 5 finalist, Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson has opened up on the major reason why she was forced to go under the knife for liposuction surgery.

According to Nengi, the reason she underwent surgery on her body is that she wasn’t proud of her body and sometimes wore fitting outfits that will make her body look good.

The Bayelsa born added that she would have explained the type of surgery she underwent in the house, instead of just the liposuction that she mentioned.

She stated clearly that liposuction is nothing to be ashamed of, further adding that she would consider blogging her next surgical procedure.

Watch the video below;