Not yet – Wizkid responds to fan who asked if his Made In Lagos album will still drop this month

Nigerian international singer, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid may not be dropping his Made In Lagos album which was expected to drop this week.

This comes after a fan asked Wizkid if he would still be dropping the album.

Wizzy responded by saying ”Not Yet!! mad times!!!

The delay can linked to the End SARS protest which has been going on in the country for some days now.

Wizkid voiced out via social media and also joined the the protest in London.