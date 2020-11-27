Actress Ini Edo shares video from her fitness exercise in her gym room ( Video)

Nollywood A-list actress Ini Edo in a recent update showed off the new design of her gym room where she gives her body a full day of exercise.

In the post she made via her Instagram handle, the actress sent a message of gratitude to her trainer Zika Fierce and decorator Ezinne for a marvelous workdone and also added a video of a work out session.

Taking to her Instagram, she said