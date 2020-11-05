BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time (Video)

BBNaija lockdown season Winner, Laycon and Big Brother Naija pepper Dem season, Mercy Eke met on Wednesday and Mercy didn’t fail to shower praises on the fast rising singer.

The reality TV show winners in a short video which was shared on social media, aired out their thoughts about themselves, with Mercy praising Laycon, saying he looks good.

Mercy Eke, while commending the reality star for his good looks, also noted that the first time she heard his voice, she really liked it.

Laycon in his response, thanked the reality star cum video vixen for her kind words as they continued taking photos.

Watch the video below;