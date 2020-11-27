Be careful of sleeping with these girls – Deji Adeyanju advises men

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju, has taken to social media to advise men on the kind of ladies they move with.

Adeyanju in a tweet advised his fellow men to be careful of the girls they sleep with as some of them are walking native doctors that can destroy a man’s life.

He stated that men shouldn’t think they can play a fast one on some of them

Adeyanju wrote;

”Dear men, be careful of sleeping with these girls. Some of them are walking native doctors they will destroy your live with juju & others with false allegations if their plans don’t work. Don’t think you can play a fast one & break their heart. Be careful.”

