Be careful of sleeping with these girls – Deji Adeyanju advises men

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju, has taken to social media to advise men on the kind of ladies they move with.
Adeyanju in a tweet advised his fellow men to be careful of the girls they sleep with as some of them are walking native doctors that can destroy a man’s life.
He stated that men shouldn’t think they can play a fast one on some of them
Adeyanju wrote;
”Dear men, be careful of sleeping with these girls. Some of them are walking native doctors they will destroy your live with juju & others with false allegations if their plans don’t work. Don’t think you can play a fast one & break their heart. Be careful.”
