Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has disclosed that he has been added to the list of filters on the popular social media app, Snapchat.

The controversial slay queen who took to his verified Instagram page to share the new achievement with his fans and followers, seized the opportunity to brag about his new found fame.

See also: BBNaija: Despite being spotted with Ozo numerous times, see what Nengi said about her love life

According to the socialite, the bobrisky filter on snapchat is now available for use in different parts of the world.

Sharing snapshot of the filter which had an angelic theme photo of the crossdresser, he wrote,

“Thank you Snapchat ! You can now use my filter on snap across d world . I’m fucking famous !!!!!!! Just type Bobrisky my filter will pop out. I’m so blessed. When you big you are big.”

See his post below,