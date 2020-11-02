Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her love

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff has begged Big Brother Naija Reality TV star, Bisola Aiyeola for her love.

This is coming after the single mother of one and actress took to her instagram page to share photos of her look to a wedding.

Bisola Aiyeola shared the photo of the attire she rocked to the wedding and asked her fans to rate her style and stylist.

Her fans hailed her looks, including few celebrities too. But Rapper BigSheff, Queen Salawa Abeni’s son, who of course is single, showed special interest in her.

He begged for her love and asked her, “kilon shele gangan (what is really happening), you will call me bro again now, don’t brother zone me o,”

He wrote;

”AhnAhn bisobiso. kilon shele gangan. You will call me bro again now!! 🤦‍♂️. Shaa ma brother zone me o!!! Lol 😆”