US Election: Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie wants Donald Trump to win, prays to God

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By GONA

Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie has made a powerful prayer for incumbent POTUS, Donald Trump.

According to her, Donald Trump must win the ongoing US Presidential elections because of Christians all over the world.

The Info NG earlier reported that Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany went spiritual with Sinach’s song, Waymaker.

Rita Edochie took to Instagram to cry out to God, revealing she wants Trump back on the sit.

The Veteran actress wrote;

“GOD ALMIGHTY DO ME THIS FAVOUR PLEASE.
TRUMP MUST WIN THIS ELECTION.
IF NOT FOR ANYTHING FATHER, FOR THE SAKE OF CHRISTIANS ALL OVER THE WORLD.
YOUR SON TRUMP IS A CHRISTIAN AND YOU KNOW YOUR REASON FOR BRINGING HIM TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA.
GOD ALMIGHY”

