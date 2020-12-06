TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another…

Actress, Jackie Appiah shares adorable photos on her birthday…

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno…

Ex-Arsenal striker, Adebayor fires at estranged girlfriend,…

Bobrisky flaunts 18 karat gold jewelries he bought after lover…

A beggar claims he got Ali Baba’s number in his dream, Checkout how the comedian reacted (Screenshot)

ComedySocial Media drama
By OluA

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, better known as Ali Baba, has expressed his shock at how a beggar got his number.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a screenshot of the message he received from the beggar.

In the message, the beggar revealed that God showed him the comedian’s number in his dream.

READ ALSO

‘Let’s start learning China’s National…

See what transpired between Alibaba and a boy begging for…

See also: If a woman does not flaunt her body, there is something wrong with her — Actress Charity Nnaji

Ali Baba shared the screenshot of their conversation and captioned it;

“God works in mysterious ways. That’s how he will soon give someone my ATM card details and BVN number.
_
But wait ooo. So what if God can reveal bet numbers… hmmmm”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To Prepare” –…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another Wife (Video)

Actress, Jackie Appiah shares adorable photos on her birthday today

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri brags

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

A beggar claims he got Ali Baba’s number in his dream, Checkout how the…

If a woman does not flaunt her body, there is something wrong with her — Actress…

Singer, Davido gifts his cousin, Tunji N18Million Rolex wristwatch

Actress, Stella Damasus dragged ruthlessly for advising ladies not to have s**x…

Comedian, Seyi Law and wife welcome baby girl

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To Prepare” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More