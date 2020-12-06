A beggar claims he got Ali Baba’s number in his dream, Checkout how the comedian reacted (Screenshot)

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, better known as Ali Baba, has expressed his shock at how a beggar got his number.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a screenshot of the message he received from the beggar.

In the message, the beggar revealed that God showed him the comedian’s number in his dream.

Ali Baba shared the screenshot of their conversation and captioned it;

“God works in mysterious ways. That’s how he will soon give someone my ATM card details and BVN number.

But wait ooo. So what if God can reveal bet numbers… hmmmm”