Bottled water sold for N3000 – Nigerian man cries out (photo)

By OluA

A Nigeria man has taken to his Twitter handle to cry out over the high cost of drinks at a bar where he visited.

According to the menu list he shared, there were a lot of expensive drinks on it but the one that shocked him most is a bottle of water that was sold for N3k.

Sharing the picture of the drinks and their prices, the Twitter user wrote:

Me: how much is your water
Waiter: water 3k
Me: thank you, I’m not that thirsty. Bae:where are you going
Me: the bathroom

Bottled water are normally sold for at least N100 naira and has left Nigerians thinking if the 3k water had other qualities.

