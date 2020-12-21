Bottled water sold for N3000 – Nigerian man cries out (photo)

A Nigeria man has taken to his Twitter handle to cry out over the high cost of drinks at a bar where he visited.

According to the menu list he shared, there were a lot of expensive drinks on it but the one that shocked him most is a bottle of water that was sold for N3k.

Sharing the picture of the drinks and their prices, the Twitter user wrote:

Me: how much is your water

Waiter: water 3k

Me: thank you, I’m not that thirsty. Bae:where are you going

Me: the bathroom

Bottled water are normally sold for at least N100 naira and has left Nigerians thinking if the 3k water had other qualities.