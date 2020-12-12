TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her…

Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious…

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’…

Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’…

Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace…

Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks the…

“Don’t kill yourself oh” – Fans advise Dorathy after…

Cossy Orjiakor’s fiance calls off their engagement barely after 4 months, gives reason

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Controversial actress, Cossy Ojiakor’s fiance, Abel has called off their engagement which is barely 4-months-old on grounds of domestic violence.

According to Abel, he took the decision after Cossy got into a fight with him after getting drunk.

He revealed he got bitten from different corners.

READ ALSO

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s…

See also:Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious video of Wizkid, Timaya, and Runtown drooling on a private jet

See what he posted on social media below;

Cossy is yet to respond.

The last time Cossy was in the news was during the End Sars protest that went viral in the country back in October as she celebrated her birthday at the protest venue.

Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die – Cossy speaks on why she celebrated her birthday at protest venue

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And Annie Fight Over…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her birthday…

Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious video of Wizkid,…

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings…

Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ during her family…

Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace Merchant In Lagos…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Naira will be powerful again – Pastor Adeboye

Jubilation as Actress, Iyabo Ojo finally resume social media activities, few…

“Don’t let me expose you here” – Drama as Tunde Ednut and Bobrisky drag…

“The first person to keep out of your marriage is your mother” – Aisha…

Cossy Orjiakor’s fiance calls off their engagement barely after 4 months, gives…

Saraki Mourns As In-Law Reportedly Commits Suicide

Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious video of Wizkid,…

Leave a Reply