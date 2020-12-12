Cossy Orjiakor’s fiance calls off their engagement barely after 4 months, gives reason

Controversial actress, Cossy Ojiakor’s fiance, Abel has called off their engagement which is barely 4-months-old on grounds of domestic violence.

According to Abel, he took the decision after Cossy got into a fight with him after getting drunk.

He revealed he got bitten from different corners.

See what he posted on social media below;

Cossy is yet to respond.

The last time Cossy was in the news was during the End Sars protest that went viral in the country back in October as she celebrated her birthday at the protest venue.

