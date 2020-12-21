Kenya child comedian Bridget Bema hails Nigerians for support (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Kenya child comedian, Bridget Bema is in the news once again and this time she hailed Nigerians for the support she got after trending on Twitter on December 10.

Bema who is 9-year-old made this known in an Interview with BBC Pigin where she said she feels humble to be famous in Nigeria.

Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy shared the video on Instagram on Monday.

He said, “Awww Legendary Bridget Bema. She is so cute. She will definitely grow up to become a very strong African woman.”

Recall that Bridget trended in Nigeria after a video of her being called out for multiple offences in her school went viral on social media.

She also appears in comedy skits with her brother.

