Meet Bridget Bema – The Kenyan pupil that has gone viral for appearing on teacher’s offenders lists (Videos)

A young girl named Bridget Bema has gone viral on social media over a video of her showing her comic side in a different way.

Bema who is 9 years old has been likened to Nigerian child comedian, Emanuella Samuel, following her role in the skit.

The video trended in Nigeria as social media users reacted with some calling Bridget Bema a “true hooligan.”

In the video, pupils had gathered outside their classrooms for morning devotion when their teacher brought out a list containing names of students who committed different offenses.

He called the names and their offenses one after the other, and Bridget’s name came up several times.

See also: I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he shows off his twerking skills, shoe closet and car (videos)

In the video, she kept on moving from one line to another as her name was continuously mentioned in all the lists of rule breakers in the school.

Watch video below;

According to the reports, Bridget Bema is a Kenyan content creator and child comedian who is also the younger sister of rising Kenyan comedian, YY.

The reports revealed the adorable 9-year-old often appears in comedy videos with her brother.

Her brother, Oliver Otieno AKA YY The Comedian, played the School Administrator in the viral video.