Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky, who happens to be the one of the most controversial personalities in the country has continued to get supports from fans and this time around he proved to be the life of the party.

Bobrisky was spotted at an event but the shocking side was when men were seen struggling hard just to take pictures with him.

Bobrisky who is used to such drama could be seen at the event spraying money endlessly as he continued to show why he’s being regarded as the number one cross-dresser in the country.

See video of Bobrisky at the event below: