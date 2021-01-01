Cross-dresser James Brown starts 2021 with new stunning photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


It looks like controversial Nigerian cross-dresser James Brown plans to start early in the new year as he welcomed his fans with a new stunning fashion sense in 2021.

With celebrities across the world celebrating the new year with their loved ones and fans on all social media platforms, James Brown joined the league as he shared some adorable pictures on his Instagram handle.

See the pictures below:

James Brown remains the closest crossdresser that can compete with popular crossdresser, Bobrisky in terms of creating controversies as well as remaining in the news.

Over the years, James Brown has gained popularity and is considered a close rival to Bobrisky.

