TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of…

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived…

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his…

Passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Benin-Ore road (Video)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo jets out of Nigeria with her son,…

It’s going to take a lifetime trying to find a girl like me – BBNaija’s Nengi

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
nengi-sexy-ligerie-2

Former Big Brother Naija housemate now reality star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson better known as Nengi has taken time to remind people of her self worth.

In a recent post she made via her Twitter handle, Nengi declared that her type of person is rare to find.

See also: BBNaija’s Venita recounts how she lost a deal because she refused to sleep with the company’s executive

READ ALSO

Cheers to the holiday – BBNaija’s Dorathy shares…

Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee wonders why people are…

According to the Lockdown ex-housemate, she is the blueprint and finding someone like her would take a very long time.

“I’m the blueprint .. gonna spend a lifetime tryna find a girl like me,” she wrote on Twitter.

Nengi was one of the finalists in the BBNaija lockdown edition and also happened to be one of the most popular female housemates.

She recently signed a deal with Guinness Nigeria.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter & had two kids…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her Thighs As Pastor…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of Patoranking and…

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba (Video)

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s…

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his profession on…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

It’s going to take a lifetime trying to find a girl like me –…

Thomas Tuchel becomes first German manager at Chelsea

The moment Ibrahamovich and Lukaku clashed in Milan derby (Video)

Veteran actor, Mr Latin shares 2004 throwback picture of himself in London

BBNaija’s Venita recounts how she lost a deal because she refused to sleep…

If you fall under anointing and you break anything, you will pay – Pastor…

Mercy Aigbe reacts to activist, Sunday Igboho’s house being burnt down by…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More