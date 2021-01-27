It’s going to take a lifetime trying to find a girl like me – BBNaija’s Nengi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate now reality star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson better known as Nengi has taken time to remind people of her self worth.
In a recent post she made via her Twitter handle, Nengi declared that her type of person is rare to find.
According to the Lockdown ex-housemate, she is the blueprint and finding someone like her would take a very long time.
“I’m the blueprint .. gonna spend a lifetime tryna find a girl like me,” she wrote on Twitter.
Nengi was one of the finalists in the BBNaija lockdown edition and also happened to be one of the most popular female housemates.
She recently signed a deal with Guinness Nigeria.
