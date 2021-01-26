“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now I’m Pregnant & Don’t Know Who The Owner Is” – Lady Cries Out

A Nigerian woman who has confessed to sleeping with both her husband and father-in-law in a viral video is confused about the biological father of the baby after getting pregnant.

The woman shared how she enjoyed the father-in-law making love to her every day during the periods of the Coronavirus lockdown last year in Nigeria while her husband was away in a foreign country.

From the shocking video, it was realized that the woman was being suspicious of her father-in-law being the father of her baby and is scared of informing her husband about the pregnancy.

Watch the video below: