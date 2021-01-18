“They are naturally broke” – Bobrisky drags men joining Stingy Men Association (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide
I make 60 million naira every year – Bobrisky claims

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has come for men who are joining the Stingy Men Association of Nigeria (SMAN).

The cross-dresser declared that such men are naturally broke.

Recall that the Stingy Men Association of Nigeria SMAN went viral last week as men on social media noted that they would stop spending on ladies or anyone who needed their help.

Some top personalities in the entertainment industry like Don Jazzy, Mr Eazi among others also joined association as they all took to their handles to flaunt their membership identification card.

Bobrisky who has been dishing out lectures to ladies on how they are to handle men to enrich their pocket has now shared his opinion on the subject matter.

According to Bobrisky, all men joining the association of stingy men are naturally broke and this is why they are joining the club

Bobrisky noted that some of these men are rich but are not willing to spend on ladies and this is one of the reasons he has been sharing some tips with ladies.

He made this known during an Instagram live interview with Ubi Franklin.

Watch video below;

