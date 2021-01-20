TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at…

BBNaija: “Tell her to cook her own first”- Neo reacts as…

I can’t afford Benz, please manage this small Toyota…

“We need a national lockdown on Valentine’s Day” – Actor, Timini Egbuson

Nollywood
By Olumide
timini-egbuson

Ahead of the February 14 Valentine’s day, popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has taken to social media to call for a full national lockdown on the day set aside for Lovers.

Timini who seems to not be a fan of the annual lover’s day celebration has advocated for a lockdown to prevent lovers from going out to have fun.

See also: Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world – Laura Ikeji declares (Video)

READ ALSO

Hot! Actor Timini Egbuson exposes lady dying for his…

Over the past few days, there have been an increase in oppression as lovers on social media are already oppressing single people with their public display of love.

Online vendors have also started advertising special Valentine packages for people in love.

Timini tweeted,

“We need a full national 24 hours lockdown on Valentine’s Day. This thing don dey spread too much.”

See his tweet below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make love to her…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at night

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“We need a national lockdown on Valentine’s Day” – Actor, Timini Egbuson

Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world – Laura Ikeji declares…

Teju Babyface appreciates God as he adds another year

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

Wizkid excited as his baby mamas, Shola and Jada settle their difference and his…

The 4th floor of life looks great – Timi Dakolo celebrates 40th birthday

”l bought cups of rice on credit” – Singer, Chioma Jesus recounts grass to grace…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More