“We need a national lockdown on Valentine’s Day” – Actor, Timini Egbuson

Ahead of the February 14 Valentine’s day, popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has taken to social media to call for a full national lockdown on the day set aside for Lovers.

Timini who seems to not be a fan of the annual lover’s day celebration has advocated for a lockdown to prevent lovers from going out to have fun.

See also: Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world – Laura Ikeji declares (Video)

Over the past few days, there have been an increase in oppression as lovers on social media are already oppressing single people with their public display of love.

Online vendors have also started advertising special Valentine packages for people in love.

Timini tweeted,

“We need a full national 24 hours lockdown on Valentine’s Day. This thing don dey spread too much.”

See his tweet below,