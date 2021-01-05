Why you should visit your wife’s workplace as a man – Socialite Pretty Mike advises

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide
See what Pretty Mike wore that has got everyone talking (Photos)

It looks like the DNA test trends will be on for a long time as most men have joined in the trend to show their support over testing their children without the concern of their partners.

However, popular and controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has issued advice to men on how they can identify if their child or children belong to them.

See also: Drama as father in law unveils that his son isn’t his while investigating his grandchildren

Pretty Mike in a post via his social media handle advised men to visit their wives at their workplaces unannounced to see if any of their children look like any of their spouse’s colleagues.

See Pretty Mike’s post below;

