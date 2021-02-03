TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By Olumide

Manchester United Tuesday, night had a massive victory against Southampton with a heavy 9-0 scoreline.

This is the first time the Red Devils will win another club with over 4 goals in the league since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The match was a contest for less than two minutes as Southamptob midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz was handed a straight red card early for a lunging challenge on Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils scored four goals in the first half, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani finding the net. Jan Bednarek also scored an own-goal.

Five strikes followed in the second as Anthony Martial netted after coming on at the break before goals from Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, and another Martial strike. Daniel James rounded off the scoring.

Southampton were reduced to 9 men after the referee, Mike Dean had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot after Man United’s Martial took a tumble in the box, in close proximity to Saint defender, Jan Bednarek.

Dean then consulted the pitchside monitor to review his decision, and compounded Bednarek’s misery by brandishing his second red card of the evening.

The Red Devils remain seated in the top four.

EPL: It rained goals last night as Manchester United defeat Southampton 9-0

