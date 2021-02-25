Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

An errant driver has knocked a police officer off a bridge while trying to evade arrest in Lagos.

According to a video seen by TheInfoNG, a yet-to-be-identified driver was nabbed by police officers and men of the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) for violating the traffic law by using a one-way route.

In a bid to evade arrest, the driver in a Toyota Highlander vehicle reversed and hit one of the police officers behind, throwing him off the bridge into a canal below.

Luckily, the officer survived the fall as he could be seen trying to swim out of the canal. The driver was apprehended immediately.

Watch the video below: