Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

A South African man has demolished the house he built for his former girlfriend after their breakup. According to videos on Social media, the man could be seen leading an excavator to the property to be destroyed.

According to Twitter user, @thab4ng, the lady had put up the house for sale after breaking up with the businessman and in a bid to stop her from selling the property, he resorted to demolishing the two storey building.

This move has sparked reaction on social media as netizens think the man went too far while some believe he is on the right to do whatever he pleases with his property.

READ ALSO: Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Watch the destruction video below: