TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth,…

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with…

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

‘It does not make sense how Chioma is being dragged for…

Reactions as Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama names son…

Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with…

Elites Surprises Erica With 28 shoes and 30 Designer Clothes

Entertainment
By San

Fans of BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim have surprised her with some gifts as they gear up for her upcoming birthday celebration.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page, she disclosed that her fans gifted her 30 designer clothes, 28 shoes, and some pieces of jewelry.

The BBNaija star who was super excited about these gifts took to her Instagram page and shared photos of it with her fans. Sharing this, she attached the caption,

READ ALSO

“If You Cannot Give When You Have N1000, You Will…

Man Who Embarrassed His Fiancee By Collecting His Wig And…

“Wow, Kiddrica gave Erica 28 designer shoes, 30 designer clothes, Swarovski jewelry, a walk of Hollywood star, etc. Wow!!! I’m speechless”.

In the BBNaija house, Erica and Kiddwaya were one of the most talked-about housemates due to the romantic relationship between them at the time. Their fans formed the Kiddrica group to support them while they were in the house and, after their stay in the house until their unfortunate break up.

Read ALso: “If You Cannot Give When You Have N1000, You Will Never Give When You Have One Million” – Kate Henshaw Says

See the post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with claims that they…

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

‘It does not make sense how Chioma is being dragged for Davido’s…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Elites Surprises Erica With 28 shoes and 30 Designer Clothes

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

“If You Cannot Give When You Have N1000, You Will Never Give When You Have…

“Social Media Has Put A Lot Of Pressure On Youths Nowadays” –…

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson hints at his US presidential bid

Another Wahala Loading – Davido reacts as US singer, Enisa flies to meet…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More