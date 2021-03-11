Just like Omotola Jalade and Ka3na, actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to trademark her name

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi has revealed her plans to trademark her name just like Omotola Jalade and BBNaija ex-housemate, Ka3na did.

According to Nkechi in a post on her Instagram page, her initials were Inscribed on a Christain Dior perfume. This she said is making her consider trademarking her Initials.

In her words;

“How stars do Abeg where them Dey do that Trademark Thing I need to Trademark NBS ASAP #oudispahanchristiandior”

 

Recall that actress, Omotola Jalade and BBNaija ex-housemate, Ka3na recently trademarked their names too.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Omotola wrote;

“OMOTOLA is now Trademarked,” the mother of four wrote.”

Ka3na wrote;

“BOSS LADY” is officially trademarked under AMOURKA3NA enterprises. Cheers Bossnation, #bossladytrademarked Warning Now Y’all be careful how you mention my name”

Via Instagram
