Just like Omotola Jalade and Ka3na, actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to trademark her name

Nollywood actress, Nkechi has revealed her plans to trademark her name just like Omotola Jalade and BBNaija ex-housemate, Ka3na did.
According to Nkechi in a post on her Instagram page, her initials were Inscribed on a Christain Dior perfume. This she said is making her consider trademarking her Initials.
In her words;
“How stars do Abeg where them Dey do that Trademark Thing I need to Trademark NBS ASAP #oudispahanchristiandior”
Recall that actress, Omotola Jalade and BBNaija ex-housemate, Ka3na recently trademarked their names too.
Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Omotola wrote;
“OMOTOLA is now Trademarked,” the mother of four wrote.”
Ka3na wrote;
“BOSS LADY” is officially trademarked under AMOURKA3NA enterprises. Cheers Bossnation, #bossladytrademarked Warning Now Y’all be careful how you mention my name”
