TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony –…

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she…

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses…

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head…

‘Are you crazy’ – Actress, Uche Elendu tells…

Reactions as man says ‘no man can cheat on Nengi’

‘Na me born them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson gushes over her children in new video

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson’s new video on Instagram has got many heart-melting and wishing for an interesting home like hers.

In the video, Mercy’s children were seen dressed in different costumes that portrayed cartoon characters and just after they finished introducing themselves, the actress bumped out from nowhere and stood behind them, stating clearly in pidging English that she birthed them all.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push…

‘Are you crazy’ – Actress, Uche Elendu…

‘Na me born them’

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments the video generated;

@intiaana_exquisite wrote “True true na you born them”

@kaki_liz wrote “I love the way you engage with your kids”

@mizwilhelmina wrote “You and your family are so adorable”

@e.everlyne wrote “Mama with the actors in the house, much love from Kenya”

@officialmisslorye wrote “Na me born them… this family be making me want to start a family asap”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate video of her…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she welcomes her first…

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses confusion on…

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head after bout with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Na me born them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson gushes over her…

Big Brother Naija stars, Bambam and Teddy-A celebrate their daughter as she…

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push gift

Veteran actor, Chiwatalu Agu asks his fans to pray for him

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to America movie…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To…

Graphic Video: 7 students fall to their deaths after balcony railing breaks at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More