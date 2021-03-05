‘Na me born them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson gushes over her children in new video

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson’s new video on Instagram has got many heart-melting and wishing for an interesting home like hers.

In the video, Mercy’s children were seen dressed in different costumes that portrayed cartoon characters and just after they finished introducing themselves, the actress bumped out from nowhere and stood behind them, stating clearly in pidging English that she birthed them all.

In her words;

‘Na me born them’

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments the video generated;

@intiaana_exquisite wrote “True true na you born them”

@kaki_liz wrote “I love the way you engage with your kids”

@mizwilhelmina wrote “You and your family are so adorable”

@e.everlyne wrote “Mama with the actors in the house, much love from Kenya”

@officialmisslorye wrote “Na me born them… this family be making me want to start a family asap”