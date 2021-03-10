Reactions as Nigerian pilot flies mum on a plane for the first time

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

A pilot identified as Kunmi Toyinbo, in a post by Chidozie Uzoezie on Linkedln, happened to be a pilot with Ibom Air, the airline of the government of Akwa Ibom.

According to the Linkedln post, both mother and son wore a smile, with that of the mum having an ‘I am proud of you’ feeling as she gazed upon him.

Chidozie Uzoezie’s post read:

“That moment when you fly your mum for the first time as a pilot. It was a proud mother-and-son moment for Kunmi Toyinbo and his mum today onboard Ibom Air. See the look on the proud mum’s face.”

The post has left many Nigerians emotional as they took to social media to react while congratulating the pilot.

