Between BBNaija Tacha and a troll who attacked her for having stretch marks

It is no longer news that celebrities get trolled on a daily basis, while some of them let it slide and do not respond, others are known to fire back at anyone who tries to bully them on social media.

In a recent report, Big Brother Naija former housemate Tacha has fired back at a troll who attacked and accused her of using filter to cover her stretch mark.

This comes after Tacha shared a photo of herself on Twitter, when a troll questioned why Tacha’s boobs still had stretch mark.

The troll accused Tacha of using filter to hide her stretch mark on her boobs.

”So una still dey use make up for breast abi no be tacha I dey see so see stretch mark on breast chaiii”

Responding to the comment, Tacha tweeted;

“Can we see your Mummy’s breast?”