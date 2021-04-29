Only God can judge me – Naira Marley, Nigerians react

Nigerian controversial singer, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley responded to people who are fond of criticizing his musics and Social media activities.

Naira Marley who is known for his controversial lifestyle and song has said only God can judge him.

He went on to say others who judge him are only wasting their time as they don’t know the full story.

He wrote via his official Twitter account, ”Only God can judge me others stop wasting ur time because he knows my full story and u are just aware of a small part.”

See the post below;

His post has spark different reactions from Nigerians.

Naira Marley who is a Muslim has been religious since the Ramadan fast commenced and he has been using his platform to share some religious quotes with his fans and followers.

In one of his tweet he wrote, ”Whenever I’m alone, I always remind myself that Allah has sent everybody away, so that it’s only me and him.”