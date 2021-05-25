TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite…

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan…

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of…

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum?…

Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date and still…

‘One day, i will make a scape goat’ – Actress,…

Actress Nkechi Blessing expresses how she feels about her suspension from Nollywood

Nollywood
By San
Actress Nkechi Blessing hints on being pregnant (Photo)

Nkechi Blessing, a controversial Nollywood star, is unconcerned about her suspension from the industry.

Following the arrest of Baba Ijesha, the actress was suspended from the film industry, along with her junior colleague, Lege Miami, for a social media feud that was deemed insensitive to the acting profession.

The actress said in a new Instagram post that no one should alter her personality for any reason.

READ ALSO

‘Small but Mighty’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals new names she…

Just call me King Tee – Tonto Dikeh to people…

Nkechi Blessing claims that she will continue to speak the truth regardless of who hates or criticizes her; she is unconcerned and unapologetic about it.

She wrote: Ain’t nobody changing who I am..I speak my TRUTH hate me or love me Walai Ko kan Mi UNAPOLOGETIC.

Read: Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite s*x position

Recall that following her suspension from the movie industry, Honourable Opeyemi Flagen, the boyfriend of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, sent her a message.

In an Instagram message, Opeyemi encourages Nkechi Blessing to always believe in herself, speak up, and never let anyone suppress her voice on any subject.

He went on to say that Nkechi Blessing should keep standing up for what’s fair, and that even though she fell seven times, she’ll get up on the eighth.
Nkechi Blessing responds to the post by expressing her love for her boyfriend and claiming that those words are the only support she wants right now.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite s*x position

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan attack each other

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her fellow women in a…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of late COAS

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike Ezuruonye’s excess…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum? –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Don Jazzy declares Wizkid the African artist of the decade

‘I am strong, hardworking, smart, intelligent’ – Mercy Aigbe…

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo discloses what he finds most important in life

Mercy Aigbe shares secret to being happy with her fans

Bobrisky discloses to fans what his boyfriend appreciates most about him

Actress Nkechi Blessing expresses how she feels about her suspension from…

Bobrisky brags about his ability to have s*x and not to get pregnant

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More