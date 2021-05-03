Beautiful moment Alexx Ekubo proposed to his girlfriend (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has announced on his page that he has proposed to his girlfriend Fancy. This is coming as a surprise to fans and celebrities alike in the industry.

The fine actor took to his Instagram page on Monday evening to announce the great news to his followers. Fancy also revealed on her page that she thought she was going for a photoshoot as planned with her sister till she saw her man on his knees, asking her to be his wife.

Watch the adorable moment below:

The congratulatory message from fans, followers, friends, and colleagues shows that Alex Ekubo is loved and most of them have been waiting for this day to come and it’s finally here hence can’t wait for the day of the wedding.

Alex Ekubo is known to be fun of weddings and he makes sure to leave a footprint at any wedding he goes and now it’s his own wedding and we can’t wait to see once again another star dubbed celebrity marriage.

See some comments below:

 

