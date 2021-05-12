Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola celebrates their son, Boluwatife as he clocks 10

Sensational singer, Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola Ogudu has taken to Instagram to celebrate her son, Boluwatife on his 10th birthday today.

Sharing videos from when she got pregnant with her son 10 years ago, the 30-year-old proud mum wrote;

“10 years of Undiluted GRACE… God, you are the GREATEST!!! 1 day to @official_tifebalogun BIG 10 #Thankful”

Watch the video below;

Recall that Shola is the popular first baby mama of Nigerian music star, Wizkid. Her relationship with Wizkid can be described as one of the most dramatic ever recorded in the celebrity world. At the age of 19, she met Wizkid and soon enough was pregnant for him.

Reacting to the birthday post on Instagram;

@colleen4real wrote “You are a great mom”

johakanyamneza wrote “Tife my fellow Taurus, our birthdays are just a day apart Happy birthday Tife! @o.oluwanishola Wow he’s 10, a major blessing! I cannot wait for this with my son, you are a wonderful mama, blessings to you both.

@andemkofoworola wrote “Grown … well done Shola”