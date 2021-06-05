Actress Etinosa dismisses Nigerians’ claim that BBNaija made Tacha, says who is responsible for Tacha’s success

Etinosa, a Nigerian actress, has turned to social media to chastise Nigerians for claiming that the Big Brother Naija reality show created Tacha.

Remember that just a few days ago, Tacha posted a video on social media declaring that, contrary to popular belief, BBNaija did not make her; rather, she put on a performance for BBNaija.

Etinosa claimed in an Instagram post that it is incorrect to attribute Tacha’s success to BBNaija, insisting that Tacha’s God and destiny made her.

In her words;