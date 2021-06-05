Actress Etinosa dismisses Nigerians’ claim that BBNaija made Tacha, says who is responsible for Tacha’s success

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

Etinosa, a Nigerian actress, has turned to social media to chastise Nigerians for claiming that the Big Brother Naija reality show created Tacha.
Remember that just a few days ago, Tacha posted a video on social media declaring that, contrary to popular belief, BBNaija did not make her; rather, she put on a performance for BBNaija.

Etinosa claimed in an Instagram post that it is incorrect to attribute Tacha’s success to BBNaija, insisting that Tacha’s God and destiny made her.

In her words;

Some of you like seeing someone down maybe because you are down too and misery loves company.

When some Nigerians say be humble, many atimes they want you to lie on the ground for them to match your head. They don’t like it when someone ,knows their worth, maybe because they are worthless themselves (I can never forget how some Nigerians were celebrating burnas first LOSS at the Grammys)

Even though BBN was part of her success, it is wrong to berate her personal effort and grace by saying “bbn made you”. God made her The oil on her head made her Her destiny made her Afterall, many went to the same BBN but…

Please just Stop berating people so you too can be ‘made’ This life is controlled in the spirit. Don’t let your bad Belle Rob you of your own blessings Shalom

