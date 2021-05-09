Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
Yahoo Boys' girlfriends should also be arrested” - Etinosa Idemudia

Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has finally opened up on the report of her crashed marriage.

The actress in a statement confirmed the crash of her six-month-old marriage, making it her second failed union.

This comes after a controversial blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus published an article on the marriage collapse of the actress with claims of getting the gist from a reliable source.

Reacting to the report, Etinosa Idemudia blasted the blogger and her source who keeps leaking information about her private life just as she did during her secret pregnancy.

See also: Nigerian social media users apologises to man after he shared ‘photoshop’ photo of veteran, Iya Gbokan as his grandma

She went on to say the blogger has helped her taken it off her chest.

See her post below;

