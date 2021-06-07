Fans react as BBnaija celebrity, Vee falls sick and gets hospitalized

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee Iye has fallen sick and hospitalized.

This comes after the reality TV personality expressed her displeasure with the continuing turmoil between her and some of her colleagues, issuing a strong warning to her followers.

The reality TV actress revealed this on her Instagram story, where she posted photographs of her hand with a drip.

Vee claims she had a bad case of typhoid and malaria, but that she will be OK. She wrote: Just a severe case of typhoid and malaria, and I’ll be OK.

As expected, several people reacted to the news on social media, with many of them wishing for the young reality star’s recovery.

kweenweetney wrote: Get well soon… typhoid is deadly

topman_tech wrote: Get well soon Vee. Smart and Blunt lady.

oma_.xo wrote: Sorry dear…get well soonest

_asisat wrote: Quick recovery sorry