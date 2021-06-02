From Dorathy to Amaka – BBNaija’s Dorathy says as she joins the no filter challenge (Video)

Recall that BBNaija star, Tacha recently went viral after she took to social media to show off her no-makeup face in a video.

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new video

Well her colleague from the Lockdown edition, Dorathy also recently shared a video of herself with no filter.

Dorathy who shared the video via her Twitter account captioned it; ” From Dorathy to Amaka.”

See the video below;

Her fans and followers have taken to the comment section to hail her as they said there’s not much difference between the two.

Dorathy since leaving the BBNaija house has been able to build a name around her brand with massive support from her fans and followers.