TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup…

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice,…

Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses…

From Dorathy to Amaka – BBNaija’s Dorathy says as she joins the no filter challenge (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Recall that BBNaija star, Tacha recently went viral after she took to social media to show off her no-makeup face in a video.

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new video

Well her colleague from the Lockdown edition, Dorathy also recently shared a video of herself with no filter.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Reunion Lockdown edition to commence in June

I worked hard smart and built my empire at a young age…

Dorathy who shared the video via her Twitter account captioned it; ” From Dorathy to Amaka.”

See the video below;

Her fans and followers have taken to the comment section to hail her as they said there’s not much difference between the two.

Dorathy since leaving the BBNaija house has been able to build a name around her brand with massive support from her fans and followers.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him she’s engaged…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

From Dorathy to Amaka – BBNaija’s Dorathy says as she joins the no…

Woman calls out APC for using her tomato factory to score ‘political…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu reveals she cried after her effort…

Nigerians hail Seyi Makinde for slashing LAUTECH fees by 25%

Tanzanian female MP thrown out of Parliament for wearing ‘tight’…

Those who want to destroy my government will have shock of their lives – Buhari

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More