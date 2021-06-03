He’s stolen my heart – Nigerian lady shoots her shot at Billionaire son, Fewa Otedola

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

Recall that Billionaire Femi Otedola’s son, Fewa Otedola clocked 21 yesterday, it turns he already has a crush.

See also: He has severe autism but I’m so proud of the man he’s becoming – DJ Cuppy celebrates brother, Fewa on his 21st birthday

Well, a lady on facebook identified as Anastacia Michael recently took to her page to celebrate Fewa Otedola.

In her post, she expressed her feeling for the 21-year-old and she declared that she is willing to marry him, regardless of him being autistic.

She wrote, ”I have grown to love Fewa Otedola so much. His cuteness, innocence, simplicity, infact everything about this dude drives me crazy. I will love to spend the rest of my life with Fewaluv regardless his Autism condition.whenever I see him I don’t see his condition but the genuine love I have for him, and I AM WILLING TO MARRY FEWA OTEDOLA , He has stolen my heart..

Happy birthday hearty my heart beats only for you 💓🥰💋

