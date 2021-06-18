‘I go kill una’ – Paul of Psquare promises his fans

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singer, Paul of Psquare has promised to kill his fans.

According to Paul, he is going to kill his fans with Music.

Taking to his Insta story on Instagram to say this, the 39-year-old wrote;

“I go kill una with Music… Then una go understand the true meaning of #Rudykillus … Just wait for it”

Recall that a few years ago, the duo broke up after reports that Peter sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer. Prior to this report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager. Since then, the duo has gone solo and Peter Okoye now performing as Mr P while Paul Okoye performs as King Rudy.

Rudeboy after separating from his brother Peter Okoye has been feeding fans with some good tunes and now has decided to release his first album as a solo artist and now, he has promised his fans a ‘Killer Album’

Via Instagram
