I must finish her spiritually – Speed Darlington vows after a lady allegedly reported his Instagram account

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial singer, Speed Darlington has vowed to finish a lady spiritually for allegedly insulting him for no reason.

According to Speedy, the lady has also been reporting his Instagram account, and he has promised to “finish her” in the spiritual court.

He maintained that the lady has triggered him, and he would make sure she pays dearly for it.

In his words;

“32,000 is less than $100. My last two posts which is my music video this person came to the comment section and begin to insult me greatly for no reason. Go to my story to see the insult. I’m going to finish her because she triggered me she must be found guilty in spiritual court, she attacked me first 💪🏿.”

