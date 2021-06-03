It is not for you – Nigerians tell Dino Melaye as he shares video of him exercising for 6 packs

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian politician and former Law Maker, Dino Melaye is known for displaying some of the happenings in his life on social media.

In a recent post via his social media page, Dino Melaye shared a video of him exercising as he stressed that he is on is way to get 6 packs.

He said he wants the 6 packs by fire and thunder which means he is ready to go any length to achieve his aim.

Dino Melaye shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, 6 packs by fire by thunder.”

See video below;

Following his post, Nigerians took to the comment section to react as many said six-packs is not for him and urged him to stick with the shape of his belly.

