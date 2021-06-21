TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react…

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she…

‘Low budget Yahoo boy’ – Dbanj’s wife,…

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to…

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that Dorathy gave Brighto a BJ

Big Brother Naija 2020Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have expressed their anger on social media following recent reports that ex-BBaija housemate, Dorathy allegedly gave Brighto a BJ.

Recall, days ago during the reunion show, Wathoni disclosed that Dorathy gave a BJ in the lockdown house.

Reacting to this, Nigerians claimed that it was Brighto that got a BJ from Dorathy, and they slammed BBNaija organizers for hiding that part.

READ ALSO

“I’m one of the stand-out actresses of this generation” –…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks…

Some pained fans also suggested that Kayode who was reportedly the camera man, should be arrested for not doing his job properly.

Debbie Ubani wrote;

“Doraa gave Brighto bj”.

Masky snr wrote;

“Kayode must be arrested. Arrrrhhhh. So Brighto collect free BJ and still dey apply pressure on other people. Wonders of BBN”.

Lynda wrote;
“Brighto, see wetin you cause”.


RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that…

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets”…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and Ozo, states…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she wants to make…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Blessing Okoro replies fan who entered her D.M to tell her to reconcile with her…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

Serious fight breaks out as a guy and a lady throw punches at each other ‘over a…

“This is very irresponsible” – Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke rocking Peter Okoye…

Man narrates what he did after a lady told him she can’t marry a man whose…

“I’m one of the stand-out actresses of this generation” – Erica Nlewedim brags

I’m a very decent lady, have you ever seen me expose my chest before?…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More