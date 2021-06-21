“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that Dorathy gave Brighto a BJ

Nigerians have expressed their anger on social media following recent reports that ex-BBaija housemate, Dorathy allegedly gave Brighto a BJ.

Recall, days ago during the reunion show, Wathoni disclosed that Dorathy gave a BJ in the lockdown house.

Reacting to this, Nigerians claimed that it was Brighto that got a BJ from Dorathy, and they slammed BBNaija organizers for hiding that part.

Some pained fans also suggested that Kayode who was reportedly the camera man, should be arrested for not doing his job properly.

Debbie Ubani wrote;

“Doraa gave Brighto bj”.

Masky snr wrote;

“Kayode must be arrested. Arrrrhhhh. So Brighto collect free BJ and still dey apply pressure on other people. Wonders of BBN”.

Lynda wrote;

“Brighto, see wetin you cause”.



