A 29-year-old lady, identified as Blessing, has been reportedly found dead with her vital organs removed, in her room at Mosogar, Ethiope West LGA of Delta State.

Reports gathered that the deceased, who works at a popular hotel in the community, came back with a man on Saturday night, and that when she was last seen by her neighbours.

One of her neighbours who pleaded anonymity, said, “The man was later seen leaving that night; but since then, we did not see her only to discover this morning (Tuesday) that she was dead, with her vital organs missing.”

Another source added that the neighbours became worried about the lady’s whereabouts days later when they began to perceive foul odour from the direction of her room. They later alerted security operatives, who forced the door open.