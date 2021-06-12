Tems Goes Mad During Show, Walks Out Of Stage (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment fast rising singer, Tems walked out of a recent show.

Apparently, the DJ got her pissed off and the singer who couldn’t take it anymore, abruptly ended the show and walked out.

First of all, she had to ask for more volume because the song wasn’t loud enough.

Moments later, the DJ started playing the official version of the song instead of the instrumental version of the song, and this completely pissed off Tems.

Two lines into the song, she signalled the DJ, asking him what’s going on, but the music kept on playing.

At that point, it was clear on her face that she was already pissed. She then stopped the music and said,

“Cut. Cut! They want to try me here. So I’m just going to do this”.

Putting the mic to her mouth with no instrumental backing, she sang only the eight line chorus of the song before saying ‘Thank you’ and storming out of the stage.

Watch video below;

