TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in…

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post…

We are not mobilising corps members for war – NYSC reacts

Social Media drama
By Olumide

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has been trending on social media after the Director-General of the corps, Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, was quoted as saying that youth corps members could be mobilised for war.

Ibrahim said on Thursday in an interview on Channels that corps members were part of the national defence policy of Nigeria and could be mobilised for war if need be.

The NYSC boss was quoted as saying that, “Corps members are on reserve. They are part of the national defence policy of this country. So, where there is serious war, our corps members are educated, they are knowledgeable and they can be trained. You see the drill and so on.

READ ALSO

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC…

NYSC is a wonderful thing – Yul Edochie says as he…

See also: Corps members can be mobilised for serious war — NYSC DG

The scheme in a latest statement has reacted to the report late Thursday night as it said “This is to clarify the misrepresentation of the NYSC Director-General’s recent interview with the media currently trending on the social media.

“The Director-General had stated that in line with the National Defence Policy, Corps Members are like soldiers on reserve, because their education, exposure and sophistication, can make them easily adaptable to military training.

“He charged them to remain focused and patriotic; and for the spirit of NYSC to live in all Nigerians.

“General Ibrahim never at any point said that Corps Members are being mobilised to fight war.

“The Scheme shall continue to safeguard the interest of Corps Members at all times.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he earlier told her…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also produced dwarfs…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete her bride…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Soldier commits suicide after killing customs officer in Seme

Davido’s PA, Israel DMW fingers spiritual husbands and wives as causes of…

I may run for 2023 presidency – Yahaya Bello

We are not mobilising corps members for war – NYSC reacts

Rema reveals why he uses the bat emoji, links it with an occurrence in Benin…

If being humble is shutting your mouth up then I throw it off the window –…

He just told me he can’t wait to work with me – Laycon meets Wande…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More