TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his…

Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react…

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that…

Man cries out over his wife’s body shape after giving birth…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her…

“Nobody should ask me to do PHD o” – Comedienne,…

Police officer goes crazy as thief snatches his phone from his…

Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive –…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony (Photos)

News
By San

Followers of late TB Joshua still find it hard to swallow the bitter pill even after the highly revered man of God’s lifeless body was displayed in a transparent casket. It was an emotional moment at the final burial service as tributes pour in from all walks of life for the deceased man of God.

Government officials, dignitaries attended the main laying-to-rest service for the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). The interment service of the clergyman who died in June is being held at SCOAN in Ikotun area of Lagos state on Friday, July 9.

Olori Naomi Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife at the interment service
READ ALSO

Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

Watch video of TB Joshua’s Tribute service at The Synagogue…

Photos shared by SCOAN Ministries on Facebook and sighted by TheinfoNG, show the cross-section of those in attendance at the short service for the late T.B Joshua before he was buried. Notable faces of politicians, religious leaders, captains of industry, to name a few were on the guestlist for the interment.

Tee mac, Byron Cage, and Shirley Murdock were the sensational gospel acts who gave beautiful musical renditions during the ceremony

See more on the  list below:

1. The governor of Ondo state, His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu

2. Lagos state commissioner for home affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

3. Olori Naomi Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife

4. His Royal Majesty King Willard Mswati Gomani from Malawi

5. Pastor Robert Acosta from Argentina

6. Bishop Steven Ogedengbe from Ondo state

7. Bishop Trevor Williamson from The Bahamas

8. Pastor Gerardo Montejano from Argentina

9. Ayoob Kara, president of the Economic Centre for Peace, Israel

10. Evangelist Joseph

11. Prophet Chris

12. Dr. Gary Tonge

13. Dele Momodu, publisher Ovation Magazine

14. Deputy governor of Ondo state Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

15. The chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos state chapter, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite

Source Legit
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his experience with her on…

Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim…

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his…

Man cries out over his wife’s body shape after giving birth to their first…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

“Nobody should ask me to do PHD o” – Comedienne, Mummy Wa warns fans…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who dragged her for kissing her dad on the lips

“Old cargo with shrinked engine” – Crossdresser, Jayboogie…

Erica reacts as Nigerians unfollow her after she reached 2million followers on…

Original photos from Bobrisky’s photoshoot surfaces, hours after he shared…

Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More