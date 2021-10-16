Alleged leaked audio of Kpokpogri narrating how he slept with married dancer, Janemena

An alleged audio of Tonto Dikeh’s ex lover, Kpokpogri narrating how he slept with married dancer, Janemena has sparked uproar on social media.

In the audio, the politician revealed how he sleeps with the dancer from morning till evening whenever she visits his house.

He also disclosed that Janemena was the one who married her husband and not the other way round.

He said;

“Me and Jane fit dey for house dey f*ck from morning till evening. If we tire, we rest then continue. Na she marry her husband, no be the guy marry her.

We don do different types of dirty s*x. She tell me say the kind s*x wey I dey give am, her husband never give am for 9 years. Everytime I think of her, I dey get er*ction.”

Listen to the audio below;