Entertainment
By Shalom

Delta State Governor, Okowa’s aide, has taken to social media to drag award winning singer, Tiwa Savage over her leaked tape.

In his recent post, Ossai Ovie Success stated that singer Tiwa Savage is yet to apologize publicly to Nigerians, following her leaked tape saga.

Tiwa Savage has been trending online since her tape scandal and just when everyone thought the heat is going down, Ossai who is an aide to the Delta State Governor slammed Tiwa Savage for not putting out an apology.

According to him, the “Somebody’s Son” crooner is yet to apologize to fans, and people standing by her are just doing an act of “senselessness”.

In his words;

“Tiwa Savage is yet to apologize to us. I don’t see why people are standing with Tiwa Savage over an act of senselessness.

I understand she might end up being depressed if the people who are standing with her speak against her but in as much as we don’t want anything negative to happen to her we mustn’t support that Senseless act.

A lot of our young people look up to her and she end up disappointing everyone. As she is bold to accept the Sxx tape, she should be proud to apologize to us. We should stop supporting what is wrong.

It’s not normal for two people to video themselves while making out . It’s an act of abnormality. By now, The video must have affected our young ones negatively.”

