“Very soon the truth will be out for y’all to see clearly” – Tuface Idibia’s babymama Pero (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero Adeniyi has broken silence after being dragged online and accused of destroying the Idibia’s family.

In her response, Pero stated that the truth will soon be out for everyone to see clearly.

She stated this in an Instagram post while taking a swipe at a certain liar who started the madness because he/she needed the lies for relevance.

In her words….

“You are asking me to speak. If I told you my truth would you believe? Would you not poke holes in it? My truth is special to me. Those that know me know my truth. I will continue to guard it. Even the liar that started this madness knows the truth but needs the lie for relevance. Very soon the truth will be out for all to see clearly.”

